Inspiring Korean drama 'Move to Heaven' coming to Netflix on May 14

Netflix has finally announced the release date for its original series “Move to Heaven.”
In a statement released Wednesday, the streaming giant said the inspiring series will become available on the platform beginning May 14.
It follows the story of Geu-ru, a young man with Asperger’s syndrome, and Sang-gu, who suddenly finds himself as Geu-ru’s guardian.
Together, they work as “trauma cleaners,” a group of people clearing out the last possessions of the deceased and uncovering stories that are left behind.
Geu-ru and Sang-gu join hands to help the final move of those who have passed away, and deliver their messages to loved ones.
This Netflix original is based on the non-fiction essay “Things Left Behind” originally written by Kim Sae-byul, who also happened to be one of the first trauma cleaners in Korea.
Directed by Kim Sung-ho and written by Yoon Ji-ryun, “Move to Heave” stars Lee Je-hoon, Tang Jun-sang and Hong Seung-hee. It also features special appearances from Ji Jin-hee and Lee Jae-wook.