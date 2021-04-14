Inspiring Korean drama 'Move to Heaven' coming to Netflix on May 14

Netflix has finally announced the release date for its original series “Move to Heaven.”

In a statement released Wednesday, the streaming giant said the inspiring series will become available on the platform beginning May 14.

It follows the story of Geu-ru, a young man with Asperger’s syndrome, and Sang-gu, who suddenly finds himself as Geu-ru’s guardian.

Together, they work as “trauma cleaners,” a group of people clearing out the last possessions of the deceased and uncovering stories that are left behind.

Geu-ru and Sang-gu join hands to help the final move of those who have passed away, and deliver their messages to loved ones.

This Netflix original is based on the non-fiction essay “Things Left Behind” originally written by Kim Sae-byul, who also happened to be one of the first trauma cleaners in Korea.

Directed by Kim Sung-ho and written by Yoon Ji-ryun, “Move to Heave” stars Lee Je-hoon, Tang Jun-sang and Hong Seung-hee. It also features special appearances from Ji Jin-hee and Lee Jae-wook.