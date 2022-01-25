MANILA -- Actress Nadine Samonte and her family have recovered from COVID-19, she announced on Instagram Stories on Monday.



"From positive to negative yahooo!!!," Samonte wrote on a photo of antigen test showing a negative result.

According to Samonte, her whole family, including her youngest child, experienced mild symptoms.

"Grabe ang nangyari sa amin. Kaming lahat nag-positive, kahit si Harmony buti mild symptoms lang kami and ang mga kids naagapan agad," Samonte wrote, referring to her youngest child, Harmoney Saige, who was born just last November.

Samonte also reminded everyone to be safe.

"Thank you Lord for every everything. We made it. To everyone please be safe. Thank you Dra. Gonzales for guiding us all the way," Samonte wrote.