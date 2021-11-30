Actress Nadine Samonte, husband welcome 3rd child

MANILA — Actress Nadine Samonte and her husband Richard Chua have welcomed their third child together.

Samonte, 33, shared the news through Instagram on Tuesday, sharing photos of their newborn, Harmony Saige.

Referring to her difficult pregnancy, Samonte wrote, “Grabe ang journey ng third ko, pero we survived.”

In her post, Samonte also thanked the doctor who ensured her safe pregnancy and the medical staff who helped in the delivery.

The same doctor, Dr. Sua-Lao, also delivered Samonte’s first two children with Chua: Heather and Titus.

“Ginagamit ka talaga ni Lord to help me and other mommies out there. I will always be thankful,” Samonte said.

Addressing her husband, Samonte wrote, “Thank you for taking care of the kids at mas kabado ka pa kesa sa akin. Love you and the kids so much.”