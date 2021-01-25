WATCH: Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola release prenup video

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The official prenuptial video of celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola has been released Sunday.

The three-minute video was made Bob Nicolas, Albert Nicolas and Fidel Galapia. With "Baby I Love Your Way" playing in the background, the video shows sweet moments of Mendoza and Manzano in the posh Amanpulo resort in Palawan.

Manzano and Mendoza announced their engagement last December 12.

As early as 2017, the “I Can See Your Voice” host said he was in fact “ready” to settle down but noted that Mendiola, 11 years his junior, was still early in her career and still had goals she wanted to achieve as a single woman.

Throughout their four-year relationship, Manzano and Mendiola have overcome numerous controversies and intrigue, notably in connection with Manzano’s prior romance.

Through it all, Manzano came to the defense of Mendiola, who also once chronicled her journey of beating depression, triggered by the online bullying she had endured early on.

