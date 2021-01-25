Jamie Rivera records song to mark 500 years of Christianity in PH

MANILA -- Inspirational singer Jamie Rivera's latest single "We Give Our Yes" is the official mission song of the celebration of the 500th year of Christianity in the Philippines.

Star Music and the Archdiocese of Manila will be joining forces in launching the song on January 29.

“We Give Our Yes” conveys the power of faith and hope in these trying times and reminds Filipinos to keep giving their yes to the mission of Jesus.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) commissioned the song during the 2015 National Mission Conference for the historic 500th anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in the country that is set to be commemorated this year with the theme “Gifted to Give.”

Church composer Fr. Carlo Magno Marcelo wrote “We Give Our Yes,” with Rivera’s single produced by ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo.

On Sunday, Rivera took to Instagram to share the teaser of her newest record as she invited everyone to pre-save “We Give Our Yes."

Rivera was recently honored with the Hall of Fame award for the Best Inspirational Song category in the 42nd Catholic Mass Media Awards.

The Kapamilya singer is known for her songs “We Are All God’s Children,” “The Jubilee Song,” “Only Selfless Love,” and “Tell the World of His Love.”

