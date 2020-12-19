‘Inspirational Diva’ Jamie Rivera conferred CMMA Hall of Fame award

Veteran musician Jamie Rivera was enshrined Saturday night in the Hall of Fame Inspirational Music circle of the Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA) for her extensive contribution in spiritual and inspirational music.

In a virtual ceremony, Rivera, dubbed the “Inspirational Diva”, accepted her award from Bishop Broderick Pabillo, CMMA Honorary Chairman and the Manila Archdiocese’s apostolic administrator, together with Mr. D. Edgard A. Cabangon, CMMA Acting Chairman.

“I am happy, but also wondering if this means I’ve reached my limit, or maybe the Lord is preparing me to a bigger responsibility because next year is the 500th year of Christianity in the Philippines,” Rivera told ABS-CBN News Saturday night, adding it was also meaningful for her to receive the award at this crucial time of the pandemic.

“The glory will always be for God, and at the same time I am grateful to (ABS-CBN’s) StarMusic for believing in all the projects that we proposed. They supported me and invested in all these songs that brought me to this hall of fame award.”

This is the culmination of a distinguished career for Rivera, who made her mark in the local and international scene with her OPM classic hits and her performance as Kim in “Miss Saigon” in London.

She found a new calling in her unique inspirational music, which has become an integral part of various celebrations of the Church.

Known for her uplifting songs, such as “Hiram sa Diyos” and “Jubilee Song”, Rivera also sang the theme song for Pope Francis’ visit to the Philippines in 2015, “We Are All God's Children.” She also met the Pope during his apostolic visit to the Philippines in January 2015.

The singer-composer had been previously honored by the CMMA with five Best Inspirational song awards, namely: “Sa ’Yo Lamang” (2011) composed by Fr. Manoling Francisco; “Kuya Pedro” (2013) co-written by Rivera and Noel Espenida; “We are all God’s Children” (2015) by Rivera and Espenida; “Pag isipan mo ang Boto Mo” (2016) written by Rivera; and “Inang Maria ng Lindogon” (2019) by Rivera.

She also performed and released online her inspirational songs to comfort the public at the start of the community quarantine, and sang her signature song “Tanging Yaman” for the unplugged music video series “Metro Safe & Sound,” which supports ABS-CBN’s Pantawid ng Pag-ibig program for the benefit of families affected by the pandemic.

RELATED VIDEO: