Korean singer Junny cancels Manila show due to health reasons

Singer-songwriter Junny. Photo: Twitter/@_jnkmsc_

Korean-Canadian singer Junny will no longer push through with his concert in Manila due to health reasons.

On its social media pages, event producer BoxLiveAsia said Monday the Asian leg of Junny’s “Blanc” tour, which includes a stop in the Philippines, has been cancelled after the singer “caught the flu, affecting his ability to perform at his best.”

Regrettably, we must inform you of the cancellation of the 'BLANC' Asia Tour due to JUNNY's flu-related illness. We apologize for any inconvenience caused. Ticket refunds will be processed automatically through the original payment method. Your understanding are appreciated. pic.twitter.com/T7SRL9QHxQ — BoxLiveAsia (@BoxLiveAsia) January 22, 2024

The tour’s local show was supposed to take place at Club HYPE QC in Quezon City on January 24.

This marks the second Korean artist who announced this week a cancellation of their upcoming local event, following singer-actor Rowoon.

Rowoon’s fan meeting at the Araneta Coliseum, originally scheduled on March 2, was cancelled due to “unforeseen local circumstances.”

