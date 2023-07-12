South Korean singer-songwriter Junny. Photo: Twitter/@_jnkmsc_

Behind every song is a story. And in the case of “Invitation,” the latest offering from Korean-Canadian singer-songwriter Junny, the track was born from his popular entry for a TikTok contest three years ago.

In 2020, Junny joined TikTok’s “8-Bar Relay” challenge, which tasked participants to craft a tune from a given eight-bar beat. His entry went viral on the video-sharing app, garnering many requests for a full version and racking up over 3.1 million views as of writing.

Earlier this month, the 27-year-old singer finally fulfilled his fans’ requests, releasing “Invitation” in collaboration with veteran rapper Gaeko of the hip-hop act Dynamic Duo.

“There were many times I wanted to finish up the song but was always busy with different projects for myself and for other artists. The song also needed to be cleared and all that complicated music business-related stuff,” Junny said in an interview with ABS-CBN News, explaining why it took three years before he could release “Invitation.”

“When it was finally available for release under my name, I wanted to complete it in the best way possible and decided to re-record the whole verse and hook, added a new bridge with new arrangements, and got Gaeko to feature,” he said.

Lyrically, the R&B and hip-hop track is an invitation for a romantic evening at one’s house.

The singer born Kim Hyung-jun debuted in 2017 with the extended play “Monochrome.” Over the years, he also established himself as a songwriter for some of the biggest acts in K-pop, including IU, NCT and the members of EXO.

It all began when Junny joined a song camp organized by K-pop label SM Entertainment, where he co-wrote the song “Made In You,” which was recorded by EXO’s Suho for his solo debut album in 2020.

But in recent years, Junny has been moving more into the spotlight with his own music. In fact, last year, he released his first album “blanc,” and kicked off a tour across North America and Europe.

Below are excerpts from our interview with Junny, which have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Q: What were your initial thoughts when you learned that Gaeko would feature on “Invitation”?

It’s crazy because I did the [TikTok] challenge hoping Gaeko would listen to it since he took part in it as well. The fact that he ended up featuring in the song almost feels like the song came to a full circle and it all had a meaning. I’m just so honored to have him on the song.

Q: What was it like to work with Gaeko?

He was very professional and so supportive of my music. There were many moments where I was in awe of his humble and kind words. Big shoutout to him.

Q: Among the songs that you've written for other artists, which one is the most special for you and why?

A song called “From Home” written for NCT is one of the songs that comes to mind, only because I thought of home myself and wrote about how I felt being away from Canada.

Q: Your releases mostly lean towards R&B and easy-listening pop. How did you decide that these were the sounds you were going to take for your own music?

I was always in love with R&B and pop music growing up. I was influenced by the music my older brothers would enjoy when I was little and growing up into an adult, I started to gear towards that style. It only made sense for me to go that route. But as I evolve as an artist, I’m still learning and looking for other genres to try and embrace.

Q: Do you think it’s important for musical acts to write their own songs?

I think everyone has their own way of expression. I don’t mind if an artist doesn’t write their own songs as long as they are proud of what they perform and stand behind the meaning of the song. In the end, it’s music and it’s for people and yourself to enjoy.

Q: You’ve also been touring since last year. How has the experience been so far?

It’s been great, I’ve had a blast being able to meet the fans and interact with them on stage. It just blows my mind to see the amount of love I’ve been getting. I just want to make them proud.

Q: Is there any chance that you’ll be visiting the Philippines for the “blanc” tour?

We are working hard to do an Asia tour real soon and I know my fans are patiently waiting for the good news, so hopefully I’ll be able to bring you the details sometime soon.

Q: You also hosted the podcast “Get Real” under media company Dive Studios. What made you decide to get into podcasting and what was the experience like?

I thought it would be a good experience for me to talk into a mic without singing, just expressing my thoughts. It’s given me so much. I was able to meet many artists and creatives, hear their thoughts. And Dive Studios is like family, they are so welcoming and warmhearted. I always hope there’s another season of “Get Real” being planned soon.

Q: What can fans expect from Junny in the future?

More music, more content, more shows at a city near you and just more Junny.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.