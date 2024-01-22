Korean star Rowoon's Manila fan meeting cancelled

South Korean singer-actor Rowoon. Photo: @ewsbdi/X

South Korean singer-actor Rowoon's fan meeting in Manila, originally scheduled in March, has been cancelled, his agency said Monday.

In a notice on its website, FNC Entertainment said the event, which was supposed to take place at the Araneta Coliseum on March 2, "has been canceled due to unforeseen local circumstances."

"We apologize to all the fans waiting for the show for the inconvenience caused by its cancellation," FNC said.

FNC said those who purchased tickets from TicketNet using their credit cards would be fully refunded "within 45 to 60 banking days from the cancelation announcement."

Fans who bought tickets with cash can get their refund at the TicketNet office within 15 days from the cancellation announcement, the company added.

Apart from the Manila event, Rowoon's January 31 fan meeting in Hong Kong was also canceled.

Rowoon debuted as a member of K-pop boy group SF9 in 2016.

Last year, FNC said Rowoon would halt promotional activities with the group to focus on his acting career.

The Korean star, who starred in dramas such as "Extraordinary You" and "The King's Affection," previously went to the Philippines in June 2022 for a fan meeting.

