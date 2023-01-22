SB19 leads 8th Wish Music Awards with 4 awards

Photo from SB19's Instagram account.

MANILA — P-pop boy group SB19 led the 8th Wish Music Awards after bagging 4 trophies during the awards night held on Sunday in Quezon City.

Aside from the Wishers' Choice Award, SB19 also won Pop Performance of the Year for "Bazinga," Pop Song of the Year for "WYAT," and Group of the Year.

Moira dela Torre got the Artist of the Year and Ballad Song of the Year trophies for "Kumpas" while FELIP, also from SB19, won the Breakthrough Artist of the Year award along with R&B Performance of the Year for "Palayo."

As in past editions, winners will be awarded a cash prize for their chosen charity, aside from the WMA trophy.

Fans voted for their favorite artists via the WMA site of Wish 107.5 app from November 28 to January 6. The votes will comprise 30 percent of the nominees’ scores, while the remaining 70 percent will come from the panel of judges.

Aside from the regular categories, the “Wishclusive Elite Circle” award will be handed to acts whose Wish Bus performances have crossed 10 million views on YouTube.

The WMA is also set to bestow the KDR Icon of Musical Excellence and KDR Icon of Music and Philanthropy awards — distinctions for “musical icons who have made a mark in the industry and to individuals who strive to make use of their musical gifts for noble deeds, respectively.”

Here is the list of winners of this year's Wish Music Awards:

Artist of the Year: Moira dela Torre

Group of the Year: SB19

Breakthrough Artist of the Year: FELIP

Wishers' Choice: SB19

KDR Icon of Music and Philanthropy: Andrea O. Veneracion Sing Philippines Foundation

KDR Icon of Musical Excellence: Regine Velasquez

Collaboration of the Year: "Lagi Na Lang" by JRLDM feat. Gloc-9

Contemporary Folk Song of the Year: "Paninindigan Kita" by Ben&Ben

Hip-Hop Song of the Year: "Kagome" by Lo Ki

Contemporary R&B Song of the Year: "Pagsamo" by Arthur Nery

Ballad Song of the Year: "Kumpas" by Moira dela Torre

R&B Song of the Year: "Hello 2.0 (Legends Only)" by James Reid

Rock/Alternative Song of the Year: "Asan Ka Na Ba" by Zack Tabuldo

Pop Song of the Year: "WYAT" by SB19

Song Collaboration of the Year: "Mahika" by Adie and Janine Berdin

Contemporary Folk Performance of the Year: "Tahanan" by Adie

Hip-hop Performance of the Year: "Praning" by Flow G

Contemporary R&B Performance of the Year: "Anticipation" by Leanne & Naara

Ballad Performance of the Year: "Magpahinga" by Ben&Ben

R&B Performance of the Year: "Palayo" by FELIP

Rock/Alternative Performance of the Year: "Huminga" by Zild

Pop Performance of the Year: "Bazinga" by SB19

Bronze Wishclusive Elite Circle awardees (10 million YouTube views)

"Pelikula" by Arthur Nery and Janine Teñoso

"Nang Dumating Ka" by Bandang Lapis

"Praning" by Flow G

"Amakabogera" by Maymay Entrata

"Ligaw Tingin" by Zildijian

"Moon" by Nik Makino feat. Flow G

Silver Wishclusive Elite Circle awardees (25 million YouTube views)

"I Finally Found Someone" by Arnel Pineda and Morissette

"Bat Ngayon (Part 1)" by CLR

"Hayaan Mo Sila" by Ex Battalion

"Moon" by Nik Makino feat. Flow G

"Umaasa" Skusta Clee

Gold Wishclusive Elite Circle awardees (50 million YouTube views)

"Imahe" by Magnus Haven

"Moon" by Nik Makino feat. Flow G

"Titig" by MC Einstein feat. Flow G, Yuri Dope, and Jekkpot

"Rainbow" by Michael Pangilinan

"Pahina" by Pricetagg feat. Gloc-9 and JP Bacallan

Platinum Wishclusive Elite Circle awardees (75 million YouTube views)

"Kabilang Buhay" by Bandang Lapis

"Two Less Lonely People In The World" by KZ Tandingan

"Kontrabida" by Pricetagg feat. CLR

"Your Love" by Sue Ramirez

Diamond Wishclusive Elite Circle awardees (100 million YouTube views)

"Nakakamiss" by Curse One, Dello, Flict-G, and Smugglaz

"Halik" by Gloc-9 feat. Flow G

