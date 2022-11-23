The 8th Wish Music Awards will be held on January 22 at the Araneta Coliseum. Wish 107.5

MANILA — Moira dela Torre, Zack Tabudlo, SB19, Ben&Ben, and Flow G are among the top nominees in the 8th edition of the Wish Music Awards (WMA), to be held in January.

The radio and music platform detailed the nominations Wednesday, with a total of 53 music acts competing in 19 categories. As in past editions, winners will be awarded a cash prize for their chosen charity, aside from the WMA trophy.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists via the WMA site of Wish 107.5 app starting November 28 until January 6. The votes will comprise 30% of the nominees’ score, while the remaining 70% will come from the panel of judges.

The act with the most number of votes will be given the Wisher’s Choice Award.

Aside from the regular categories, the “Wishclusive Elite Circle” award will be handed to acts whose Wish Bus performances have crossed 10 million views on YouTube.

The WMA is also set to bestow the KDR Icon of Musical Excellence and KDR Icon of Music and Philanthrophy awards — distinctions for “musical icons who have made a mark in the industry and to individuals who strive to make use of their musical gifts for noble deeds, respectively.”

The 8th WMA ceremony is scheduled on January 22 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Below is the full list of nominees:

Wishclusive Pop Performance of the Year

4th Impact – “Here We Go”

ena mori – “Vivid”

Maymay Entrata – “Amakabogera”

SB19 – “Bazinga”

Wishclusive Ballad Performance of the Year

Ben&Ben – “Magpahinga”

Frizzle Anne – “Alam Ko Naman”

The Juans – “Dulo”

Zack Tabudlo – “Give Me Your Forever”

Wishclusive R&B Performance of the Year

Cean Jr. – “YK”

FELIP – “Palayo”

Lance Santdas – “Tunay”

Sam Concepcion – “Diwata”

Wishclusive Rock/Alternative Performance of the Year

Bandang Lapis – “Nang Dumating Ka”

Cheats – “Hakbang”

Sponge Cola – “Kung Ako Ang Pumiling Tapusin Ito”

Zild – “Huminga”

Wishclusive Hip-hop Performance of the Year

Flow G – “Praning”

Gloc-9 – “Pilak”

JMARA – “Mahal Kong Pilipinas”

JRLDM – “Para Sa Sarili”

Wishclusive Contemporary Folk Performance of the Year

Adie – “Tahanan”

Clara Benin – “blink”

Munimuni – “Bukas Makalawa”

syd hartha – “kung nag-aatubili”

Wishclusive Contemporary R&B Performance of the Year

Karylle – “Fine”

Leanne & Naara – “Anticipation”

Lola Amour – “Fallen”

Paolo Sandejas – “Dad Jeans”

Wishclusive Collaboration of the Year

Gloc-9 feat. JRLDM – “Lagi Na Lang”

Lola Amour and Al James – “Madali”

Loonie feat. JROA – “Eskapo”

Nik Makino feat. Flow G – “Moon”

Wish Pop Song of the Year

“BANG” – G22

“Golden Arrow” – BINI

“Tumitigil Ang Mundo” – BGYO

“WYAT” – SB19

Wish Ballad Song of the Year

“Huling Mensahe” – Bandang Lapis

“Kumpas” – Moira Dela Torre

“Laro” – Janine Teñoso

“The Ones We Once Loved” – Ben&Ben

Wish R&B Song of the Year

“Bitaw” – Daryl Ong

“Hello 2.0 (Legends Only)” – James Reid

“Huling Gabi” – Quest

“NVMD” – Denise Julia

Wish Rock/Alternative Song of the Year

“Asan Ka Na Ba” – Zack Tabudlo

“Isang Anghel” – Zild

“Liwanag” – The Juans

“NARARARARAMDAMAN” – BLASTER

Wish Hip-hop Song of the Year

“Kagome” – Lo Ki

“Manila” – Young Cocoa

“PSG” – Al James

“Re-up” – Ez Mil

Wish Contemporary Folk Song of the Year

“Affable Dork” – Clara Benin

“Kunwari” – juan karlos

“LANGGA” – Wilbert Ross

“Paninindigan Kita” – Ben&Ben

Wish Contemporary R&B Song of the Year

“ENOUGH” – of Mercury

“Kaya” – Paul Pablo

“Pagsamo” – Arthur Nery

“Reality Checklist” – Unique Salonga

Wish Song Collaboration of the Year

“Iba” – Zack Tabudlo and Moira Dela Torre

“Kamusta” – Shanti Dope feat. Flow G

“Mahika” – Adie and Janine Berdin

“Pancit” – juan karlos feat. Janine Berdin

Wish Breakthrough Artist of the Year

ena mori

FELIP

JRLDM

Wish Group of the Year

Ben&Ben

Lola Amour

SB19

Wish Artist of the Year