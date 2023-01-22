Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Pop superstar Sarah Geronimo opened this week's "ASAP Natin 'To" episode with a TikTok hit.

In the Chinese New Year-themed number, Geronimo sang "I'm Good (Blue)" by David Guetta and Bebe Rexha which is currently at the 4th spot of the Billboard Hot 100.

Since her music comeback in 2022, Geronimo has resumed her TV appearances, notably on "ASAP Natin 'To" and "It's Showtime." She released three singles last year: "Dati-Dati", "Cuore", and "Sansinukob, Salamat."

She took a break from showbiz in 2020 after getting married to actor Matteo Guidicelli.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).