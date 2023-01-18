Photo from Taylor Swift's Instagram account.

American pop star Taylor Swift thanked her fans for her new milestone on the Billboard Hot 100.

According to Billboard, "Anti-Hero" is now Swift's longest-leading No. 1 single, staying on top of the charts for eight weeks. It passed "Blank Space" which topped the charts for seven weeks.

"Kill Bill" by SZA rose to the second spot, followed by "Unholy" by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, "I'm Good (Blue)" by David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, and "Creepin'" by The Weeknd. Metro Boomin and 21 Savage.

Screenshot.

In an Instagram post, Swift thanked her fans noting how she loves SZA's latest album "SOS".

"What on earth, I love you guys. P.S. Been listening to SZA's album nonstop. Absolutely adore her music. So much love and respect for her," she said.

The other songs on the Top 10 are: "Die For You" by The Weeknd followed by "Rich Flex" by Drake and 21 Savage, and former top charters "As Is Was" by Harry Styles and "Bad Habit" by Steve Lacy.

New Top 10 entry "Something In The Orange" by Zach Bryan completed the list.

