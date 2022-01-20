Photos from Francine Diaz and Andrea Brillantes' Instagram accounts

Amid rumors linking Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz romantically, the actress’ talent manager John Ling set record straight to address the issue.

Ling, through his personal Instagram account, answered a fan question in one of his posts, asking if it was true that Fedelin, who is paired with Andrea Brillantes, is pursuing Diaz in real life.

“Nope .. that's the truth,” Ling responded.

Screenshot from John Ling's Instagram account

This after eagle-eyed fans noticed that Diaz and Brillantes appeared to no longer follow each other on Instagram, leading to a flood of speculations which made their names top trends on Twitter.

The apparent severing of ties on social media came amid the circulation of a photo showing Diaz and Fedelin with the actress' family.

Brillantes also shared a cryptic clip on TikTok where she lifted lyrics from Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me,” in particular: “I gave my all and they all know it. You turned me down and now it’s showing. In two months, you replaced us. Like it was easy. Made me think I deserved it.”

Brillantes and Diaz, along with Fedelin and Kyle Echarri, are the original members of The Gold Squad, which was formed during the run of their popular afternoon drama "Kadenang Ginto" in 2018.

The pairing of Brillantes and Fedelin is known as “SethDrea,” while Diaz and Echarri’s loveteam is dubbed “KyCine.”

The four were reunited in the primetime series “Huwag Kang Mangamba” in 2021.

