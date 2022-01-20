'Drag Race' international all stars cast revealed

Our nine queens have entered the #DragRaceUK international arena. 🇬🇧🇨🇦🇳🇱🇺🇸🇹🇭



Who will become “Queen of the Mothertucking World?” 👑🌍



RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World premieres 1 Feb 9pm on @bbcthre and @BBCiPlayer. Outside the UK? Check the link in our bio. pic.twitter.com/YjzImFEL4Z — RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World (@dragraceukbbc) January 17, 2022

The cast of the first international All Stars season of the hit reality competition "RuPaul's Drag Race" has been revealed.

Nine drag queens from the show's various franchises will have another shot to snatch the crown with the new show "RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World," which will air on BBC on February 1.

The first season of the UK franchise dominated the cast with runner-up Baga Chips, Blu Hydrangea, and Cheryl Hole followed by fan-favorite queens Lemon and Jimbo from the first Canadian installment and runner-up Janey Jacke from "Drag Race Holland."

Two queens from the US franchise will be competing -- Monique Heart from Season 10 and All Stars 4 reintroducing herself as Mo Heart; and Jujubee for her fourth attempt coming from Season 2, All Stars 1 and 5, and fresh from the singing competition "Queen of the Universe."

Host Pangina Heals will represent "Drag Race Thailand" now as a contestant.

World of Wonder has recently announced their call for applicants for the first season of “Drag Race Philippines.”