Vice Ganda: I’m a comedian, not a clown

MANILA — Vice Ganda had a playful clarification on Wednesday about his job in showbiz — that he’s a comedian, not a clown — saying he knows someone else who fits the latter description.

The topic came up during the Tawag ng Tanghalan segment of “It’s Showtime,” as Vice Ganda and co-host Jhong Hilario interviewed contestant Makki Lucino.

For her “resbak” bid, Lucino performed “Clown” by Emeli Sandé, prompting the hosts to ask why she picked that song.

Lucino, a standup comedian, said she identifies with having to put on a cheerful facade for an audience, despite dealing with personal problems.

Hilario agreed, saying that such is the case, too, for hosts of “It’s Showtime” whenever they go live on television.

Vice Ganda opted for a humorous response.

"Pero ako, di ako clown, I am a comedian, at may kilala akong clown. I am a comedian, you are the clown."



“Pero ako, hindi ako clown,” Vice Ganda said. “I’m a comedian. At may kilala akong clown.”

Looking towards the camera, he repeated: “I am a comedian. You are the clown.”

Vice Ganda did not mention a specific individual.

Vice Ganda’s quip about being a comedian came days after presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, during his January 18 press briefing, pertained to the “It’s Showtime” host’s tweet about available coronavirus vaccines to Filipinos.

The comedy superstar had tweeted about Roque’s earlier remark that the public cannot afford to choose which brand of vaccine they will receive under the government program, once it rolls out.

Sa sabong panlaba nga choosy tayo e sa bakuna pa kaya. Ano to basta may maisaksak lang?! Vaklang twoooaahhh!!! — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) January 12, 2021

“Sa sabong panlaba nga choosy tayo e sa bakuna pa kaya,” Vice Ganda wrote on January 12. “Ano to basta may maisaksak lang?! Vaklang twoooaahhh!!!”

Responding a week later, Roque mentioned the same analogy and dismissed the opinion of an unnamed “comedian” on the government’s COVID-19 response.

“Mali naman na ikumpara ang bakuna sa sabong panlaba… Hindi lang isa, hindi lang dalawa, kundi tatlong grupo pa ng eksperto ang magsusuri kung ang mga bakuna ay ligtas at epektibo,” Roque said last Monday.

“Kung hindi naman po natin pagtitiwalaan ang mga experts… sino ang ating pagtitiwalaan? Siguro po hindi mga komedyante.”

Their exchange comes amid questions about the preferred vaccine of the Philippine government, China’s SinoVac, which critics have noted to be the second most expensive vaccine despite having lower efficacy compared to other brands.

