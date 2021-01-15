'Tira nang tira, wala namang alam,' Duterte spokesman says of Sinovac critics

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque leads a press briefing on July 30, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Critics of the COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinovac Biotech are ignorant, President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman said on Friday, as government drew criticism for supposed preference for the Chinese jabs while the country lagged behind its regional counterparts in launching a mass inoculation drive.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque was asked in a radio interview about the discount that China gave the Philippines for the vaccine, to which he replied, "Iyong mga kritiko ng gobyerno talaga, tira ng tira wala namang mga alam."

(Government critics hurl tirades, yet they know nothing.)

"In fact, sa anim o pito na bibilhin natin, nasa gitna po ang presyo ng Sinovac. Hindi po siya ang pinakamahal, mayroon pang 2 brand na mas mahal kaysa po sa Sinovac," he said.

(Out of 6 or 7 vaccine brands that we will get, Sinovac's price is in the mid-range. It is not the most expensive, there 2 brands pricier than Sinovac.)

The Philippines has booked 25 million Sinovac jabs against COVID-19, with the first 50,000 doses set to arrive in the country next month, Roque earlier said. Administration officials have not revealed the actual price of the vaccine.

The government got the vaccine at a discount fit for China's "BFF" or "best friend forever," Roque said on Wednesday.

Senate finance committee chair Sen. Sonny Angara earlier said Sinovac's vaccine cost around P3,600 per 2 jabs. He said the information came from the health department.

In comparison, Pfizer's vaccine, now used in the United Kingdom, the United States and other countries, cost P2,379 for 2 doses; AstraZeneca's at P610 for 2 doses; Moderna's at a higher P3,904 to P4,504, also for 2 doses; while Gamaleya's is at P1,220 for 2 doses.

At least one senator, Francis Pangilinan, earlier called on the government to cancel the purchase of the Sinovac vaccine, citing its price and reportedly lower efficacy rates than other brands.

President Rodrigo Duterte has defended his government's decision to purchase Chinese-made coronavirus vaccines, saying they are as good as the shots developed by the Americans and the Europeans.

"The Chinese are not lacking in brains," Duterte said in a late-night televised address on Wednesday. "The Chinese are bright. They would not venture (into producing vaccines) if it is not safe, sure and secure."

Duterte, who has pursued warmer ties with Beijing, has said previously his preference was for his country to source its COVID-19 vaccines from either China or Russia.

Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez said the government has also firmed up supply deals with Novavax, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Russia's Gamaleya Institute for 137 million doses in total.

These are on top of 40 million doses the Philippines expects to receive through the World Health Organization's COVAX facility in the first quarter, Galvez said.

— With a report from Reuters