Side A band gears up for Valentine concert

MANILA -- The original and current members of OPM band Side A will share the stage in a concert this February.

Billed as "Side A Live & Love A Valentine Concert," the musical event will happen on February 10 at 8 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

The band is expected to serenade the concertgoers with "all the angles of love."

Side A band is behind the OPM hits including "Hold On," "Di Pa Huli, " and "Tuloy Pa Rin Ako," "Forevermore."