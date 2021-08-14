The original members of Side A in their first online concert 'Side A Redux' in January

MANILA -- Some things are just so good that you need to take second servings.

The original line-up of Side A circa their self-titled album back in 1989 and their Calesa Bar days returns for a second online concert this year on September 11 in a show titled "Side A Redux Calesa 2nd Set."

The original members of Side A -- brothers Rodel (lead vocals and saxophone) and Naldy Gonzalez (keyboards), Mar Dizon (drums), Joey Benin (bass), Pido Lalimarmo (guitar), and Kelly Badon (guitar) -- are back for a show that the band collectively describes as “a longer, fun-filled night of music.”

The first "Side A Redux" show was held virtually last January 30 to terrific reviews.

“Nothing but good vibes. We are holding the show on the date of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. While we will remember the day of infamy and do not forget those who died, we also want to celebrate life and bring some song to a day of bereavement,” said Rodel Gonzalez, who has lived in Florida for a couple of decades now.

Song, indeed.

"Side A Redux Calesa 2nd Set" will feature a new composition from the band “Until You” and the composer’s version of Side A’s most beloved hit “Forevermore.”

Benin wrote “Forevermore” for his wife Bing (one of their first hits “Eva Marie” was written when the couple was still dating). The hit single was included in Side A’s fourth album, "By Your Side," that also served as the band’s first ever international release.

“When we recorded ‘Forevermore,’ it was Side A’s second vocalist Joey Generoso, who sang it. We have a new arrangement for the song and I’ll be singing the song,” shared Benin.

“Speaking of new songs and arrangements, the band is contemplating on re-recording their first album along with new songs,” added Naldy Gonzalez.

Also joining the concert is Benin's daughter Clara Benin, who has made a name for herself as a singer-songwriter, and the 25-year old R&B sensation Morissette Amon.

Added Rodel Gonzalez: “During our reunion show -- 'Calesa Side A Redux' to signify that this is the original line-up and that there is no conflict with the current line-up in which my brother Naldy is a part of -- it was a real reunion. One that paid homage to our roots while raising money in this pandemic for Alpabasa, PJPS, Tanging Yaman Foundation, Inc., JesuitAid, and the Jesuit Volunteers Philippines. This time, we are supporting the ANCOP Foundation and the Feed the Hungry program.”

“If you love good music, then we invite you all to celebrate life with us on a day like September 11,” he summed up.

"Side A Redux Calesa 2nd Set," slated for 8:30 p.m. Philippine time, 8:30 p.m. Dubai time; 6:30 p.m. Milan, Italy time; and 8:30 p.m. North America time, is sponsored by Forex, Ateneo College Batch 1988, ANCOP, and KTX.ph.

Tickets at P1,000 or US$20 may be purchased at carlopacific.com or KTX.ph.