MANILA – Former couple Pokwang and Lee O’Brian celebrated the birthday of their daughter Malia, who turned five years old on Wednesday.

Turning to Instagram, Pokwang shared adorable photos of her daughter while greeting her a happy birthday.

“To my most beautiful blessing, happy, happy birthday my love. I love you so much my tisay,” she wrote.

O’Brian did the same and penned a heartfelt message for his daughter.

“Happiest of birthdays to you, my sweetheart @malia_obrian!! Wishing you a great day and it’s going to be a fun year ahead. I love you more than anything and I am SO proud of you!! Eat that cake!!!” he said.

Pokwang and O'Brien have separated since November 2021 although the comedienne stressed that they parted ways on good terms.

Pokwang had said that she has no qualms about O’Brian visiting their home to see their daughter Malia.

She even shared a glimpse of hetr daughters’ US trip with O’Brian’s family in the United States, indicating their co-parenting setup.

Rumors about their fallout first circulated after netizens noticed that Pokwang changed the brand name of their food business to “Mamang Pokwang” from “Pok-Lee.”

