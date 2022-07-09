IG: itspokwang27

MANILA – Comedienne Pokwang put an end to speculations about her relationship with actor Lee O’Brian, admitting that they have called it quits.

In an exclusive interview with PUSH, Pokwang revealed that they have separated since November 2021 but added that they parted ways in a good way.

“I’m okay, Mare. We’re okay. No third party involved and we’re both co-parenting kay Malia. Maayos naming tinapos ang lahat. Hindi kami pait-paitan,” she said.

Pokwang also said in the same interview that she has no qualms on O’Brian visiting their home to see their daughter Malia.

“In fact, welcome siya sa bahay. Every weekend ay magkakasama kami. Seven months of surviving and peace ‘ika nga,” she added.

Pokwang also took a swipe at her bashers.

“Pakisabi sa mga bashers na nagsasabing karma ito—NO!!! Hahaha! Do not wish anything bad sa kapwa, yon ang karma. Babalik sa kanila yan! Nililinis lang ni God ang daraanan ko papunta sa tamang tao at sa mas maraming blessings na nakapila na,” she said.

Rumors about their fallout first circulated after netizens noticed that Pokwang changed the brand name of their food business to “Mamang Pokwang” from “Pok-Lee.”

O’Brian, on the other hand, is expected to return to the US, according to the report.