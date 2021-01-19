Jeric Raval's daughter AJ joins 'Ang Probinsyano'

MANILA -- Showbiz's latest sexy star AJ Raval is joining the cast of ABS-CBN's long-running action-drama "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

On Instagram, Dreamscape Entertainment posted a photo of AJ who will play the character of Police Captain Andrea Villar, a member of Black Ops.

AJ is the daughter of action star Jeric Raval, who was also part of the hit primetime series. In January 2018, Jeric's character Gener sacrificed himself in order to save Cardo Dalisay (Coco Martin).

In previous interview with ABS-CBN News, AJ admitted that her father is not supportive of her her decision to take the sexy route to stardom.

AJ stars in the upcoming film, “Paglaki Ko, Gusto Ko Maging Pornstar,” a comedy-drama helmed by director Darryl Yap.



AJ insisted she is old enough to make her own decisions, which includes doing sexy scenes in the film. “Nasa edad na rin ako. Mayroon na po akong sariling decision,” she said.

AJ is Jeric's daughter with former sexy star Alyssa Alvarez, who made films in the '90s.

