2 more Filipinos join K-pop group formed through 'Universe Ticket'

Gehlee Dangca, left, and Jin Hyeon-ju made it to the lineup of the upcoming K-pop girl group UNIS, formed through the survival program 'Universe Ticket.' Photos: @_universeticket/X



Pinoy pride continues in the K-pop scene as two more artists with Filipino blood are set to debut in an upcoming girl group formed through the survival show "Universe Ticket."

Shortly after the "Universe Ticket" finale aired late Wednesday, the program unveiled on its X (formerly Twitter) page photos of the final lineup for its debut team called UNIS, which now includes three Filipino artists.

During the penultimate episode last week, Elisia Parmisano, who represented the Philippines in the competition, was the first contestant to be confirmed as part of the group.

But during the finale, another Filipino representative, Gehlee Dangca, and Korean-Filipino Jin Hyeon-ju garnered slots in the winning eight-piece act.

Jin, who represented Korea in the show, previously debuted with the stage name Belle in the K-pop girl group Cignature.

Joining the trio in UNIS, which will be managed by F&F Entertainment, are Korean members Bang Yunha, Lim Seowon and Oh Yoona as well as Nana and Kotoko from Japan.

Created by South Korean broadcaster SBS, "Universe Ticket" began airing last November and followed 82 contestants who underwent a series of missions for a chance to become part of a K-pop girl group.

The show's judges included Hyeyeon of the iconic Girls' Generation, singer-actress Kim Sejeong, Rian of dance crew La Chica, and singer-songwriters Younha and Adora.

Parmisano and Dangca join a growing number of Filipino talents in the K-pop scene, including Chanty of the girl group Lapillus, soloist Kriesha Chu and the all-Pinoy boy band HORI7ON.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.



