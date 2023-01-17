Tessie Tomas during the media conference of 'Dirty Linen.' Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – From its cast members down to the props used, “Dirty Linen” has the makings of a world-class television series.

That's according to no less than veteran actress Tessie Tomas, who cut her four-year hiatus from showbiz to accept a major role in the upcoming ABS-CBN show.

“I'm sure maganda 'yan... Mahal ako (ng Dreamscape) dahil sa 'Blood Sisters.' I am so deeply honored,” she recalled telling her manager when she got the offer through a phone call.

While she did not immediately agree to play the role of Doña Cielo, the fierce matriarch of the powerful Fiero family, Tomas was confident about Dreamscape Entertainment’s newest offering.

“Noong binasa ko, du'n lang ako nakakita na y'ung character ni Doña Cielo, mas mahaba kaysa sa storyline. Mas mahaba 'yung description ng aking character. Parang nagka-diarrhea ako nang kaunti,” she said in jest.

The actress vowed not to be intimidated by the requirements of the role, surmising that she was tapped for it because she fits the character.

During the media conference on Tuesday, Tomas also boasted of the high-caliber actors she is working with for the show, including Janine Gutierrez, Zanjoe Marudo, John Arcilla, Joel Torre, and Angel Aquino.

But most importantly, Tomas took pride in how lavish their production is, with specially created sets for certain locations.

Upon seeing the mansion and all the props used, the actress knew Dreamscape spent a hefty amount for the drama show to depict reality in the series.

“Sobra akong na in awe noong pumasok ako sa set, kasi recreated 'yung mansion. Sabi ko, 'Oh my God. Milyon ang ginasta ng Dreamscape dito.' Wala ditong fake. 'Yung mga chairs namin dito talagang velvet,” she revealed.

She even noted the cutlery and food used in the show were all real – living like true "royal" families in the Philippines.

“Hindi nagtipid. Pang Netflix ito. Hindi mababawi ito kapag hindi nag-Netflix. Sabi ko, ili-level up ko rin ang acting ko dito kasi alam ko pinaghirapan ito,” Tomas added.

This is not Tomas’ first time to work with Dreamscape, having previously appeared in the afternoon series “Blood Sisters.”

“Dirty Linen” will premiere on January 23 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z, and TV5 at 9:30 p.m. It can also be streamed on iWantTFC and TFC.

The series — which has the tagline, “Stained by lies, washed by truth, handled with care” — will be directed by Onat Diaz and Andoy Ranay.



