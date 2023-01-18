MANILA -- Kapamilya stars Barbie Imperial and Carlo Aquino enjoyed working together in the romantic-comedy film "I Love Lizzy," which opens in cinemas nationwide on Wednesday, January 18.

In Star Magic's Inside News, the two stars shared their thoughts about their first team up.

"Sobrang kumportable po ako sa kanya nung shinu-shoot namin 'yung pelikulang ito. Kasi napakabait, napaka-gentleman at palagi po siyang nanlilibre ng kape. As in araw-araw nililibre niya po kami ng kape. And, napakagaling po, grabe," Imperial said.

"Sobrang kumportable. Umpisa pa lang nung look test medyo aloof aloof pa ako, tapos siya binabasag-basag niya ako. 'Ah ganoon pala 'yung Barbie' o sige," Aquino said.

"Na-enjoy ko. At saka na-appreciate ko 'yung nago-open up siya about her past," he added.

In the video, the two also shared their discoveries about each other and also championed the beauty of Albay where they shot the film.



"I Love Lizzy" is part of Star Magic's 30th anniversary celebration.

It is one of the three films that ABS-CBN's talent agency will be offering this 2023 in cinemas as part of its collaboration with production house Mavx Productions, which is behind the Netflix hits "A Far Away Land" and "Doll House."



Imperial recently starred in the iWantTFC's original series "The Goodbye Girl," while Aquino starred in ABS-CBN’s first YouTube exclusive daily series "How To Move On in 30 Days."

