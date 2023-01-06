Photo from Star Magic



MANILA -- Fate versus faith. Open marriage. Finding a reason to live.

These are the different perspectives on love that talent agency Star Magic is set to offer this 2023 in cinemas as part of its collaboration with production house Mavx Productions, which is behind the Netflix hits "A Far Away Land" and "Doll House."

On Friday, Star Magic and Mavx formally launched the three movies they made starring five Kapamilya stars which will be released this year.

Carlo Aquino, Barbie Imperial, Gerald Anderson, RK Bagatsing and Jane Oineza are bannering the projects alongside Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla.

Gerald, Kylie, RK, and Jane talk about their experiences in Switzerland. pic.twitter.com/jV2nGxgUYs — Karl Cedrick Basco (@cedrickkbasco) January 6, 2023

"Naniniwala ako sa kakayanan ng Mavx to produce a lot of quality programs. Kaya naman 'pag may pini-pitch sa 'min na concept, masigasig din kami magprisinta ng aming artista so we can have good content. Good content and good artists will make a good movie," Star Magic head L:auren Dyogi said at the media conference.

Meanwhile, director RC delos Reyes was beaming in pride as he presented the trailers of the three projects that hope to open discussions on the complexities of love. "Bawat kwento has their own perspective on love," he said.

First to be released is "I Love Lizzy" with Aquino and Imperial, which will open in cinemas on January 18.

The film follows the story of Jeff (Aquino), a seminarian, who visits Albay for a vacation. There he meets Lizzy, popularly known as Madam Oragon in the province, who acts as his tour guide. Jeff's adventures in Albay with Lizzy leads to a deeper connection which puts his journey to priesthood in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, real-life couple Bagatsing and Oineza are starring the steamy movie "The Swing," which has many intimate scenes as the trailer suggested.

The two actors will play a married couple struggling to have a child of their own. Out of frustration, Kevin (Bagatsing) turns to different women to satisfy his sexual desires which Pam (Oineza) eventually finds out.

But instead of splitting up, the couple moves to Switzerland and agrees to have an open marriage setup that results in Pam having an affair with a Swiss man.

The last movie in the partnership is "Unravel" starring Anderson and Padilla. The story tackles mental health issues of Lucy (Padilla) who meets Noah (Anderson) in Switzerland.

Noah convinces Lucy to try different adventures in the foreign land before taking her own life. But in the process, the two find themselves developing feelings for one another and ultimately stops Lucy from her plan.

The collaborations are part of the 30th anniversary of Star Magic.

RELATED VIDEOS



Watch more News on iWantTFC