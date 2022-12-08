MANILA -- "I Love Lizzy," the upcoming movie of Star Magic artists Carlo Aquino and Barbie Imperial, will open in cinemas nationwide on January 18, 2023.

This was announced by Star Magic in a social media post on Tuesday.

"Coming soon this January 18, 2023 in cinemas nationwide starring Carlo Aquino and Barbie Imperial directed by Rc Delos Reyes," the post read.

It was last May when Aquino and Imperial announced that they are working together in a new project, which is part of Star Magic's 30th anniversary celebration.

Imperial recently starred in the iWantTFC's original series "The Goodbye Girl," while Aquino starred in ABS-CBN’s first YouTube exclusive daily series "How To Move On in 30 Days."

