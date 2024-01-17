Maki releases new heartbreak song 'HBD'

MANILA -- Kapamilya artist Maki welcomed the new year with a new alternative pop single “HBD.”



“HBD” is a song about remembering the birthday of one’s former lover while musing on whether to reach out or let go.

Written by Maki and Nhiko Sabiniano, the track also speaks of acceptance of a lost love in the process.

“HBD” was introduced through an intimate launch party held last January 7 at Magdamag Market Café in Quezon City, where he and his fans shared their stories of longing for loved ones on their birthday.

"HBD" follows Maki's “Tanong” EP which was released late last year under Tarsier Records and featured the tracks “Kailan?,” “Bakit?,” and “Saan?,” which is his biggest hit to date with 50 million streams on Spotify alone.