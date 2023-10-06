'Saan?' singer Maki releases debut EP 'Tanong'

MANILA -- R&B singer Maki has released his debut extended play (EP) "Tanong," which "captures the uncertainties and confusions of lost love."

The album is now available on various music streaming platforms, while the video of Maki's album launching has been uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

Released under Tarsier Records, the album features the tracks “Sigurado?, “Kailan?”, “Siguro…?” and his viral hits “Saan?” and “Bakit?”

As of writing, “Saan?” has accumulated over 19 million streams on Spotify, while the track “Bakit?” has over 2 million streams.

“Last year, I went through so much pain mentally and emotionally. I had no one to talk to about my questions back then except for my best friends. But I didn't wanna bother them so I just started writing my questions on a paper. Sinulat ko lahat ng tanong ko sa mga taong wala na sa buhay ko, missed opportunities, as well as 'yung mga tanong ko sa sarili ko,” Maki said.

Maki said the songs started out as journal entries until it ended up being a collection of songs that reflect his personal journey.



“Noong una akala ko magiging journaling journey ko lang siya at araw-araw akong iiyak, but it turned out to be the best project I did so far sa career ko. I never thought that my greatest pain could turn into something I can look at now as a possession that I'll treasure forever,” Maki added.

Prior to his EP, the singer has released several singles including “Para Sa Buwan,” his R&B rendition of “Gusto Ka Nang Bumitaw” and his debut track “Halaga,” which was released back in December 2021.



