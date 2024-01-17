Kaila Estrada thankful for fans' love for her 'Linlang' character

MANILA - Actress Kaila Estrada is thrilled and grateful for the overwhelming response for the series "Linlang," where she portrays the character of Sylvia.

The teleserye version of the series will begin airing on January 22.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Estrada expressed her happiness and gratitude towards the audience who have shown their support for her acting in "Linlang."

She was overwhelmed by the positive feedback she received.

"Ito talaga yung first time na talagang na-overwhelm ako sa response ng mga tao, but of course in a great way," said Estrada.

"I'm just so happy na minahal nila 'yung character ni Sylvia," she added. "Kahit ako, sobrang love ko siya, and na-attach talaga ako sa character na 'yun."

"I'm just so grateful for all the feedback, and ganoon 'yung naging impact ng character na 'yun sa 'Linlang'."

Not only did the audience appreciate Estrada's performance, but her parents, Janice De Belen and John Estrada, also shared in her joy.

Estrada revealed that her parents were extremely happy for her success and expressed their pride in her achievements. She recalled a moment when her father, John, messaged her expressing his anxiety about her trending on social media.

Little did he know, Estrada was trending for all the right reasons—because of the praises she received for her role in "Linlang."

"Yung dad ko naman nung nag-trend, nung una kinabahan siya," Estrada recalled.

"Sabi niya, 'Bakit ka nagt-trend sa Twitter?' And then, noong nakita niya [na] it was because of 'Linlang,' ayun, pinanood na din niya," she added.

Estrada also considers her role as Sylvia in "Linlang" as one of her biggest breakthroughs in her acting career.

“So far yes, and also the most challenging kaya extra fulfilling for me na naging ganun yung response it was really big shoes to fill," she said.

Aside from "Linlang," Estrada is also part of the series "Can't Buy Me Love" alongside Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan. She shared that there is so much more to look forward to in her character, Bettina, in the series.

Estrada is also set to film a movie “Pilak” with her father John together with her sister Ina Estrada.

“It’s definitely nerve-wracking for me kasi syempre iba pag magulang mo eh. I think the nervousness comes from ayoko makita nila ako magkamali, yung ganung fear. At the same time, I'm very excited to see how our dynamic is gonna be like in a work setting. Its a good project and great story," she said.

