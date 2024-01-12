MANILA -- Actress Kim Chiu turned to social media to promote her much-praised series "Linlang" will be aired on free TV channels and other Kapamilya platforms this January.

On Instagram, Chiu shared a reel of her inside ABS-CBN compound as she promotes "Linlang," which will air starting January 22 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TV5, A2Z, iWant, and TFC at 8:45 p.m. after "FPJ’s Batang Quiapo."

"Guess who’s back for more!... #Linlang teleserye version, uncut, longer and more never before seen scenes," the caption read.

In a previous interview, Chiu admitted that she enjoyed being the "most hated" because of her character Juliana in the series.

Produced by ABS-CBN and Dreamscape, "Linlang" premiered on Prime Video last year.

It also stars Maricel Soriano, Paulo Avelino, JM de Guzman, Kaila Estrada, Heaven Peralejo, Ruby Ruiz, and many more.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

