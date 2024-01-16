What to expect from teleserye version of 'Linlang'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Think you already know everything about the hit series "Linlang"?

According to Kapamilya directors FM Reyes and Jojo Saguin, only 40% of the original script of "Linlang" was shown when the series streamed on Prime Video last year.

"We wrote the whole series as a weekly show. So 'yung storytelling nun kung magte-30 minutes ka kada araw, that's roughly around two and half hours, 'yung isang buong script na ganyan kakapal. And then when we presented it to Amazon, they just asked for an hour of an episode and 14 episodes of that. So you can just imagine roughly 60% of the original story ay hindi pa napapanood. Kaya iba ang experience," Reyes said in a media conference on Monday.

"So it's going to be a lesson on structure and storytelling for everybody, for viewers. Kasi while you say it's very successful in Amazon, 'yun kasing structure nun ay one hour kaya hindi ka tinigilan. Now, if you have 30-minuter show which is roughly less than 22 minutes per day, iba rin 'yung experience. Now, you would observe what holds your attention, how the actors will fare in this kind of time. Kasi hindi ba time is important in storytelling. But the happier thought is that 60% 'yung hindi pa nakikita," Reyes added.

For his part, Saguin said in the teleserye version, the viewers will see the backstory of some scenes.

"Yes, mayroong explanation at backstory 'yung ibang mga eksena. 'Ah yun pala 'yon kaya pala napunta 'yung eksena na 'yon.' Iba rin kasi 'yung editing style ng free TV sa Prime," Saguin pointed out.

For the show's creative manager Danica Domingo, "Linlang" worked because of its relatability.

"Kasi real sila na mga tao. So kahit si Juliana, kahit gusto mo siyang sampalin kapag nakasalubong mo siya, kahit paano ay maiintindihan mo bakit niya nagawa 'yung mga bagay-bagay. Feeling ko 'yung audience naman ay very understanding, hindi 'yung inaano mo 'yung affair but because parang (nakikita nila) na totoong tao ito na nagkakamali. Actually for all the characters 'yun ang tinry namin na i-achieve," Domingo said.

"Linlang" stars Paulo Avelino, Kim Chiu, JM de Guzman, Maricel Soriano, Kaila Estrada, Ruby Ruiz, and many more.

"Linlang: The Teleserye Version" will air starting January 22 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC, A2Z and TV5.

