Zanjoe Marudo finally admits relationship with Ria Atayde

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Zanjoe Marudo has finally admitted that he is now in a relationship with Ria Atayde.

The “Dirty Linen” actor made the confession on ANC’s “Headstart” Tuesday morning when host Karen Davila asked him if it’s true that he’s now in a relationship.

Without hesitation, Marudo said: “Yes, parang it’s out in the open naman na, so yes.”

But Marudo only responded with laughter when Davila prodded if he’s planning to get married soon.

“Ang aga, 9 o’clock pa lang,” he said, laughing.

Nonetheless, Marudo clarified that settling down is not something he sees in the very near future just yet.

“Sobra lang akong nag-e-enjoy ngayon sa sitwasyon ng buhay ko, sa career ko, sa personal life pero yung mga [kasal na usapan], masyado pang maaga.”

It was just last October when screen veteran Sylvia Sanchez admitted that Marudo was courting Atayde.

Aside from co-starring in the 2017 series “My Dear Heart,” Marudo, 40, and Atayde, 30, have been frequently spotted in the same showbiz circles.

In August 2022, photos of them together in New York circulated on social media, spurring speculation about their status.