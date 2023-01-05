Photo from Ria Atayde's Instagram account

MANILA – Actress Ria Atayde had an extra sweet welcome to 2023 as her rumored boyfriend Zanjoe Marudo joined her family during the holidays.

On Instagram, Atayde shared some snaps of her holiday celebration with her family, including Sylvia Sanchez and Arjo Atayde.

Marudo was also present in some of the photos released by the actress, indicating that they spent the Yuletide break together.

“Holiday dump cause I’m still preparing myself for the year and that’s okay hahaha. Pero happy new year pa rin, hope you’re able to ease into the new year no matter how slow… keri lang if you don’t feel fresh, may Chinese New Year pa,” she said in the caption.

Before Christmas, Sanchez expressed her support to her daughter’s rumored romance with Marudo.

In "Tayo Ang Ligaya ng Isa't Isa," ABS-CBN's Christmas special, Sanchez and Atayde played "Naughty or Nice" game with Star Magic artist Alora Sasam.

Sanchez was asked if Atayde is naughty or nice when it comes to relationships.

"Nice siya. Kasi ibinibigay lahat, isinusuko lahat, ganun siya. Sinasabihan ko siya talaga na, 'magtira ka palagi sa sarili mo.' 'Yun lagi, kasi sabi ko sa kanya, 'hindi ka kasing tapang ko,'" Sanchez said.

It was just last October when Sanchez admitted that Marudo was courting her daughter Ria.

Aside from co-starring in the 2017 series “My Dear Heart,” Marudo, 40, and Atayde, 30, have been frequently spotted in the same showbiz circles.

In August 2022, photos of them together in New York circulated on social media, spurring speculation about their status. Neither has addressed rumors of their romantic ties.

