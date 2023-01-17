Seth Fedelin reveals status with Francine Diaz

Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin are set to star on 'Dirty Linen.' Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – This may be the first time they will be paired on a TV series but Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin are already overwhelmed by the support of their fans.

Diaz and Fedelin – collectively known as “FranSeth” – are joining Janine Gutierrez and Zanjoe Marudo in the upcoming drama series “Dirty Linen” as one of the main love teams in the show.

Fedelin could not hide his happiness to be paired up with Diaz, whom he has worked with in several projects but not as an on-screen partner.

“Sobrang saya kasi kaibigan ko itong si Francine, e,” he said. “Kaibigan ko, dati.”

His statement prompted a follow-up question from the press during the media conference of the show Tuesday. "E, ngayon?"

“Saka na siguro,” he replied, much to the delight of the audience at the Dolphy Theater.

The actor then clarified that he considers Diaz as his “best friend.”

“Matalik kong kaibigan talaga itong si Francine. Happy ako dahil nagwo-work kami. Nagiging team kami pag nasa set na kami. And kahit wala sa set,” he explained.

The two stars admitted that they are feeling the pressure of being a new pair on TV. They are nonetheless grateful for the opportunity.

Diaz, for her part, tried to downplay the warm reception of fans to her pairing with Fedelin.

“We wouldn't say na sobrang lakas kasi first time po namin ito (as a love team) na magkasama sa isang show. Pero siyempre grateful po kami sa love and support nila,” she said.

Diaz and Fedelin first worked together in the ABS-CBN series “Kadenang Ginto” and "Huwag Kang Mangamba" but had different partners.

The much-awaited "Dirty Linen," which also stars Janine Gutierrez and Zanjoe Marudo, will premiere on January 23.

It will air on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z, and TV5 at 9:30 p.m. It can also be streamed on iWantTFC and TFC.

The series — which has the tagline, “Stained by lies, washed by truth, handled with care” — will be directed by Onat Diaz and Andoy Ranay.

