MANILA -- Kapamilya love team Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin attended the first-ever Star Magical Christmas on Sunday at Sheraton Manila Hotel in Pasay City.

The star-studded event is the reunion for the more than 100 artists of the talent arm of ABS-CBN since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

"Happy dahil mairaraos natin ito na magkakasama, 'yun ang mahalaga," Fedelin shared.

Diaz added: "Sa lahat nang nangyari this year at ngayong patapos na ang taon, nilu-look forward ko na makasama silang ma-enjoy itong gabing ito. Gusto ko sila makasama na masaya lang na ini-enjoy lang ang lahat na mayroon ngayon."

"Enjoy lang 'yung gabi ito. Pero nilu-look forward ko sa lahat ng mga Pilipino eh makapag-celebrate ng Christmas nang sama-sama at siyempre magmahalan tayo. And advance na rin Welcome 2023!. More blessings to come po sa ating lahat," Fedelin said.

Diaz and Fedelin, dubbed as FranSeth are set to star in the upcoming Kapamilya series "Dirty Linen" with Janine Gutierrez, Zanjoe Marudo, and Diaz.

Aside from the new love team partners, also present at the Star Magical Christmas were MNL48, Nyoy Volante, Jolina Magdangal, Seth Fedelin, Francine Diaz, Dominic Ochoa, Anji Salvacion, Michael Ver, Nikki Valdez and Jason Dy.

Funds raised during the event will go to Anawim, a home for the poor and abandoned elderly people founded by preacher Bo Sanchez in Rodriguez, Rizal.

