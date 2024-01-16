LOOK: BTS' RM, V in military uniforms

BTS members V, left, and RM. Photo: @rkive/X

RM of K-pop supergroup BTS shared Tuesday photos of himself and bandmate V donning their military uniforms.

The 29-year-old BTS leader posted the snaps on his personal Instagram account, including a solo shot of himself and a photo of him and V doing a salute pose.

The pair enlisted in the military last Dec. 11.

Currently, all of BTS' seven members are fulfilling their mandatory service. They are expected to finish their conscription and reunite by 2025.



