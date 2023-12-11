LOOK: BTS reunites to send off RM, V to military

The members of K-pop sensation BTS reunite to send off RM and V, who began their mandatory military service on Dec. 11, 2023. Photo: @BTS_twt/X

The members of K-pop supergroup BTS reunited Monday to send off leader RM and member V, who began their mandatory military service.

On its X (formerly Twitter) account, BTS posted a photo showing all seven members sending off RM and V, who reportedly began their five-week basic training at an army boot camp in South Chungcheong province.

On Instagram, member Jin also shared a photo of himself with RM and V, writing in the caption, "Don't get hurt and return safely my babies."

The two remaining members, Jimin and Jungkook, are expected to start their military service on Tuesday.

Jin was the first BTS member to enlist in the military last year, followed by J-Hope and Suga earlier this year.

The septet is eyeing to resume group activities by 2025, label Big Hit Music earlier said.

