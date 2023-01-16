WATCH: Rihanna teases Super Bowl halftime performance

Barbadian singer Rihanna has released a teaser for her upcoming halftime performance at the Super Bowl this year.

The 30-second video opens with audio clips news of her "disappearance" from the music industry of 6 years.

She ended her music drought in 2022 with the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" track "Lift Me Up," which climbed to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Rihanna rose to fame with her song "Umbrella" and went on to be known for tracks like "Work", "Where Have You Been", "We Found Love", and "Love The Way You Lie", among others.

Among her awards are 9 Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, 13 American Music Awards (including the Icon Award), and 7 MTV Video Music Awards (including the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award).

RELATED VIDEO: