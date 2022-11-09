Handout

Barbadian singer Rihanna made her comeback in the Billboard Hot 100 with her "Black Panther" single.

In this week's charts, "Lift Me Up" was at the second spot. Rihanna now has 32 Top 10 songs, according to Billboard.

Rihanna's last hit was “Wild Thoughts” along with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller which peaked at No. 2 in 2017.

Taylor Swift's lead single "Anti-Hero" is still at the top, along with four other songs -- "Lavander Haze," "Midnight Rain," and "Bejeweled" -- from her "Midnights" album still in the Top 10.

Former top charters "Unholy" by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, "Bad Habit" by Steve Lacy, "As It Was" by Harry Styles, and "Super Freaky Girl" by Nicki Minaj have all returned to the Top 10 after Swift's domination in the charts.

"I Like You (A Happier Song)" by Post Malone and Doja Cat also managed to join the Top 10 anew after peaking at No. 3.

