Korean singer Junny changes venue for PH concert

South Korean singer Junny has changed the venue for his concert in the Philippines later this month.

BoxLiveAsia, which is organizing the concert, said Sunday that the 27-year-old singer's January 24 show will now be held at Club HYPE QC in Quezon City from the previously announced New Frontier Theater.

VIP tickets are priced at P9,600, followed by early entry at P5,300, BoxLiveAsia said. General admission tickets, meanwhile, are sold at P3,300.

"This isn't just a show. It's the last part of the 'Blanc' tour," Junny said in a video posted by BoxLiveAsia on X (formerly Twitter), referring to his ongoing tour in support of his 2022 album.

Managed by Mauve Company, Junny is known for laidback R&B and hip-hop tracks. He has also written songs for popular Korean idol acts, including IU, EXO's Suho and Kai, and NCT, among others.

