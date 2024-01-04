Korean singer Junny to hold Manila concert on January 24

South Korean singer-songwriter Junny. Photo: Twitter/@_jnkmsc_

Canadian-Korean singer-songwriter Junny said Thursday he was bringing his "Blanc" concert tour to Manila this month.

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, the 27-year-old singer unveiled the cities and dates for the tour's Asian leg, including a stop at the New Frontier Theater on Jan. 24.

"We starting the new year right," Junny wrote in the post accompanied by the tour poster.

we starting the new year right🙏🏻

•••

ASIA TOUR -final-



1.24 Manila

1.26 Jakarta

1.28 Ho Chi Minh pic.twitter.com/qxy3kKI3M5 — JUNNY | 주니 (@_jnkmsc_) January 4, 2024

Ticketing details were not immediately available.

The tour, which has already made stops in Europe and the United States, is in support of Junny's 2022 album "blanc."

Managed by Mauve Company, Junny is known for laidback R&B and hip-hop tracks. He has also written songs for popular Korean idol acts, including IU, EXO's Suho and Kai, and NCT, among others.

Last December, Junny dropped the digital single "Promise."

Junny also hosts the Dive Studios podcast "Get Real," joining fellow Korean singers Peniel of BTOB, BM of Kard, and Ashley of Ladies' Code.

