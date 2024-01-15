Still from the teaser of Korean singer IU's upcoming single 'Love Wins.' Screenshot from video on IU's X account

Mark your calendars, Uaenas! South Korean pop diva IU has dropped a teaser for a pre-release single from her upcoming album.

On her social media pages, IU unveiled late Sunday a teaser video for the single "Love Wins," which is scheduled to drop on January 24.

The 18-second clip shows a close up of IU's face drenched in red lighting before slowly zooming into the singer's teary eye as a piano plays in the background.

In December, IU's agency, EDAM Entertainment, said the "Palette" hitmaker is working on a new album that is planned for release in the first half of 2024.

IU even filmed a music video starring V of K-pop supergroup BTS before the latter entered the military for his mandatory service, according to reports.

The upcoming album will mark IU's first comeback since the extended play "Pieces" in December 2021.

After gaining widespread popularity in South Korea through her 2010 single "Good Day," IU has continued to release a string of hit songs including "Palette," "Blueming," "Celebrity," and "Lilac."

Outside of music, IU is also a popular actress, starring in TV dramas such as "Dream High," "The Producers," "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo," "My Mister" and "Hotel del Luna."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

FROM THE ARCHIVES