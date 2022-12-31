Lee Jong Suk (left) and IU. Photos from @jongsuk0206 and @dlwlrma on Instagram

Korean actor Lee Jong Suk is reportedly dating singer IU.

According to a report from the Korean media outlet Dispatch, the two recently spent the holidays in Nagoya, Japan.

Dispatch shared photos of the rumored couple, who are said to have been dating for four months.

The report added that Lee and IU's respective families are already aware of their relationship.

An article from Soompi, another Korean publication, noted that Lee's agency High Zium Studio has confirmed the dating news.

"Actor Lee Jong Suk and IU recently progressed from being close acquaintances into being a couple, and they are maintaining a serious relationship," the agency was quoted as saying.

"Please show lots of support so they can continue their beautiful relationship," it added.