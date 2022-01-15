Ivana Alawi tests positive for COVID-19

Screenshot from Ivana Alawi vlog

Actress and vlogger Ivana Alawi is the latest addition to the list of celebrities who have contracted the coronavirus at the start of 2022.

Alawi revealed that she, alongside her mother and brother Hash, tested positive for COVID-19 despite strictly following health measures since the start of the pandemic.

The Kapamilya actress appeared on her recent content to chronicle her quarantine and share how her family battles the virus.

Alawi could not help but be sad for testing positive. According to her, in the last two years, she had been negative in all of her swab tests.

“Nagulat ako kasi sobrang maingat [kami]. Naka-vaccine na kami. Di ako lumalabas ng bahay,” she explained.

She even prohibited herself from going to some parties with friends, knowing that the virus is still present anywhere.

First to test positive in their household was her mother, who also suffered symptoms including difficulty in breathing. She immediately isolated herself after the result in her antigen test.

The Alawi family also underwent RT-PCR tests after their mom contracted the coronavirus but turned out negative.

However, two days after, Ivana started to have head and body aches which prompted her to get tested again. This time, she turned positive. Later on, Hash was also confirmed to be carrying the virus.

Fortunately, her two sisters especially Mona, who has been battling with other diseases, have remained negative.

