(From left) Ivana Alawi, Janine Gutierrez, Liza Soberano rank among the fan-driven 100 Most Beautiful Faces list compiled by TC Candler. Instagram: @ivanaalawi, @robbiepinera, @lizasoberano

MANILA — Kapamilya actresses Ivana Alawi, Liza Soberano, and Janine Gutierrez were among the names in the 2021 edition of “100 Most Beautiful Faces,” an international list driven by social media.

The annual list, compiled by UK-based TC Candler, was released on Tuesday, after a nomination process that primarily factors fan engagement and votes.

K-pop superstar of Blackpink ranked No. 1 this year.

Alawi, meanwhile, was the highest ranking Filipina on the list at No. 4. The YouTube sensation is set to return to acting in 2022 via a new ABS-CBN teleserye.

Soberano, who remains on hiatus from showbiz, landed on rank 18. Gutierrez, star of the ongoing teleserye “Marry Me, Marry You,” placed 78th.

Bella Poarch, the Filipino-American singer and TikTok star, also made it to the list in 95th.

Soberano has been a regular on the “Most Beautiful Faces” list since 2015. She ranked first overall in 2017, and in 2018 was inducted to its Hall of Fame for consecutive appearances.