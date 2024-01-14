Watch more News on iWantTFC

Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye are long-time rivals who eventually develop romantic feelings for one another, as seen in the new trailer for the upcoming South Korean drama "Doctor Slump."

The series, which drops Jan. 27 on Netflix, tells the story of Yeo Jeong-woo (Hyung-sik) and Nam Ha-neul (Shin-hye), two doctors who find comfort in each other's company after experiencing burnout in their profession.

The trailer recently unveiled by Netflix shows flashbacks of Jeong-woo and Ha-neul as rivals in high school.

"I never understood girls who liked Yeo Jeong-woo," Shin-hye's Ha-neul said in a voice-over while clips of Jeong-woo playing basketball and being cheered on by other female students are shown.

Similarly, Hyung-sik's Jeong-woo remaked, "You know, I never understood guys who liked Nam Ha-neul."

The minute-long trailer then jumps to the year 2024, when Jeong-woo and Ha-neul are surprisingly reunited after experiencing what appear to be difficulties in their professional lives. In one scene, they even hug each other while crying at a park.

In the voice-over, both characters sound baffled at how they seem comfortable with one another.

In a recent online interview for his Feb. 17 fan meeting in Manila, Hyung-sik said "Doctor Slump" delivers a message for "people experiencing a slump in this kind of busy, modern society right now."

"There are a lot of points in the show that can comfort people," Hyung-sik said in the interview arranged by MQLive and PublicityAsia.

"Doctor Slump" also marks the reunion project of its two lead actors, who previously starred in the hit teen series "The Heirs" in 2013.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.