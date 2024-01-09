Korean actor Park Hyung-sik. Photo courtesy of PublicityAsia

Having already seen how enthusiastic Filipino fans are during his past visits to the Philippines, South Korean actor Park Hyung-sik is looking forward to reuniting with his local supporters for the Manila stop of his "SIKcret Time" fan meeting tour.

"Since it's been a long time since I visited the Philippines, I'm actually hoping that [the fan meeting] will be an event where many of my fans could actually participate," Park said Tuesday in a Zoom conference arranged by MQLive and PublicityAsia.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Feb. 17.

Asked what Filipino fans can expect, Park teased: "The OSTs that I sang in my dramas, maybe you could also expect those."

"I prepared a lot to have a great time with my fans so I hope you guys expect a lot from me," he said through an interpreter.

The 32-year-old actor has starred in a number of popular series, including "The Heirs," "Hwarang," "Strong Woman Do Bong-soon," "Happiness" and most recently, "Our Blooming Youth."

Park's next project, the medical drama "Doctor Slump," is set to arrive on Netflix on Jan. 27. In the series, the actor plays a doctor who experiences a burnout and reunites with his long-time rival, portrayed by Park Shin-hye.

Below are some excepts from the interview with Park, which have been edited for clarity:

Q: What are some of your fondest memories during your past visit to the Philippines?

The fans were very passionate. I was very happy to see them and interact with them. Also, the food was really nice. The weather was perfect as well. It actually gave me a feeling that I'd like to not go back to Korea. I have those good memories.

Korean actor Park Hyung-sik. Photo courtesy of PublicityAsia

Q: It's already 2024. What goals would you like to achieve this year?

The goal for me this year is to finish my fan meeting successfully. If there's a given opportunity, I'd like to showcase myself more to you guys through more projects.

Q: Given the chance to spend a long vacation anywhere in the world, where would you like to go and why?

I have a lot of countries coming up in mind, but there are many good islands in the Philippines that I could visit. I could also try fishing, scuba diving and many other stuff. So if there's a given opportunity, I'd like to take a long holiday in the Philippines.

Q: Among the works that you have done, which project was the most memorable and why?

The recent drama that I filmed, "Doctor Slump," will be broadcasted soon and I think this is a drama that I actually relate to a lot. I laughed the most while actually filming it. So I guess you guys can expect much from it.

Q: Which of the many characters that you've played resembles you the most?

Every character that I acted during my projects somehow portrays parts of my [personal] character. But I guess the most relatable character that has my personality is Ahn Min-hyuk from "Strong Girl Do Bong-soon." The way that he jokes around, it actually portrays myself when I'm with my friends.

Q: As you mentioned, you are set to star in "Doctor Slump." What can fans look forward to in your new role as Yeo Jeong-woo?

"Doctor Slump" carries a message for people experiencing a slump in this kind of busy, modern society right now. There are a lot of points in the show that can comfort people.

My character has a very positive personality. Also, with my co-actor Park Shin-hye, you can see how our characters develop from friends to lovers.

Q: What other future roles would you like to do?

There are a lot of roles that I'd like to try but recently, I watched a series called "Moving." So while watching it, I thought it would be great to try a [character of a] person with a superpower. I'd also like to try a different genre like noir.

Q: Please send a message to your Filipino fans.

It's been a long time since I last visited. I'm really sorry for visiting late. Since I'm coming here after a long time, I've prepared a lot for you guys so I hope you guys expect a lot from me and I hope many of you guys come.

