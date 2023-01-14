Jason Hernandez's new single is accompanied by a music video starring social media influencer Albert Nicolas and up-and-coming TV/film actress Roxie Smith. Handout

MANILA – Singer-songwriter Jason Hernandez, also known as Jason Marvin, kicked off 2023 with a new single billed as “Oras.”

Released on Saturday, the piano-driven ballad finds the Cornerstone Entertainment artist traveling back in time in an attempt to amend a romantic relationship – which also touches the idea of admitting one’s mistakes and using them as motivation to become a better person.

"Mistakes will be made and regrets will always be a part of life, but we must learn to live with it, grow stronger, and continue singing the songs that we’re meant to sing,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez is coming from a stunning separation with wife Moira dela Torre in 2022. In a joint statement, the singer admitted being unfaithful to Dela Torre.

According to Hernandez, "Oras" is the first song that he wrote where the music video concept came first.

"I imagined this scene where a guy who can time travel keeps on failing in his relationship. No matter what he does, even if he tries a hundred times, if it’s not meant to be, it’s not meant to be,” he revealed.

Directed by King Bingcang and written by Jason himself, the music video conveyed the essence of the lyrics in a straightforward manner.

It stars social media influencer Albert Nicolas as a time traveler trying to win back the love of his life, and up-and-coming actress Roxie Smith, who is repeatedly pursued in the story.

"I still can’t believe we were able to shoot everything in one day. Everyone was just so light and fun to work with. Albert’s humor makes everyone forget that they're tired, while Miss Roxie’s positive mood from start to finish was very contagious," Hernandez said.

"Oras" is written and produced by Hernandez himself and co-arranged by Nick Lazaro, who has worked with a diverse crop of musicians ranging from alternative rock outfit Oh, Flamingo! to hyper-pop soloist Pikoy.

Last October, he also released a song, “All I Can Do,” about regret, confessing, and setting a loved one free.

“All I Can Do” speaks of admitting a mistake (“the devil got to me”) and asking for “one last time for you and me.” The song closes with lyrics reflecting acceptance: “Oh you deserve to be happy / Even if it’s not here with me”.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC