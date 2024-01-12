Jericho Rosales says he and Kim Jones are 'amazing'

Actor Jericho Rosales remained tight-lipped Friday when asked to comment on speculations that he and his wife of almost a decade, Kim Jones, have called it quits.

“No comment. It’s not the place. I never really talk about relationships,” he said during the anniversary party of a massage chairs and recliner brand where he performed several songs.

When the actor was further pressed on why he refused to speak on the issue, he replied that he and Jones are “happy.”

“We are happy we are good, Kim and I are amazing. We are fantastic,” he said.

The actor added that his “heart” is doing “good, great, fantastic, amazing.“

It is not the first time the pair was embroiled in rumors suggesting that the couple may have parted ways because they were no longer posting photos of each other on social media.

Rosales and Jones, however, put a rest to the speculations when they arrived together at the ABS-CBN ball in September.